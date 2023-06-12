Fuerzas Comando 23' Day 1

A Fuerzas Comando competitor walks away from his target at the range, June, 12, 2023 in Sierra Prieta, Santo Domingo. Twenty two countries will compete in Fuerzas Comando (FC23), a Special Operations Forces (SOF) skills competition, to earn the title of the country with "the best special operations in the Americas" between June 12-21. FC23 supports U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the western hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)

