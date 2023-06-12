Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuerzas Comando 23' Day 1 [Image 10 of 10]

    Fuerzas Comando 23' Day 1

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear 

    Special Operations Command South

    A Fuerzas Comando competitor walks away from his target at the range, June, 12, 2023 in Sierra Prieta, Santo Domingo. Twenty two countries will compete in Fuerzas Comando (FC23), a Special Operations Forces (SOF) skills competition, to earn the title of the country with "the best special operations in the Americas" between June 12-21. FC23 supports U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the western hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)

    This work, Fuerzas Comando 23' Day 1 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Clayton Wear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

