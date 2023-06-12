U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Melissa Lord, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron fuels section chief, finishes first place after a cardboard boat race for a Pride Month event hosted by the Luke Pride Committee.
02.07.2018
06.12.2023
|7856044
|180207-F-KJ279-5821
|5987x3636
|1.12 MB
|Location:
LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|1
|2
This work, Luke AFB hosts Pride Event [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
