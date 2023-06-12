Luke AFB hosts Pride Event

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ysabella Paris, Master Sgt. Melissa Lord, and Tech. Sgt. Oliver Ocampo, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron personnel, build a cardboard boat during a Pride Month event hosted by the Luke Pride Committee, June 9, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. The Luke Pride Committee is hosting several events throughout the month of June to celebrate and honor the contributions of LGBTQIA service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

