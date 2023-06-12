U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bailey Sherman, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron network infrastructure technician, builds a cardboard boat during a Pride Month event hosted by the Luke Pride Committee, June 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. During the month of June, Airmen at Luke AFB host events to celebrate and honor the contributions of LGBTQIA service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2023 18:44
|Photo ID:
|7856040
|VIRIN:
|180207-F-KJ279-5421
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Luke AFB hosts Pride Event [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
