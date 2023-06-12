U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ysabella Paris, 56th Comptroller Maintenance fuel maintenance technician, participates in a cardboard boat race event in honor of Pride Month, June 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Luke Pride Committee is hosting several events throughout the month of June to celebrate and honor the contributions of LGBTQIA service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 18:44 Photo ID: 7856039 VIRIN: 180207-F-KJ279-5572 Resolution: 5402x3863 Size: 1.1 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke AFB hosts Pride Event [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.