Luke AFB hosts Pride Event

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Melissa Lord, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron fuels section chief, finishes first place after a cardboard boat race for a Pride Month event hosted by the Luke Pride Committee, June 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The month of June is designated to celebrate and honor the contributions of LGBTQIA service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US