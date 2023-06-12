Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of Energy and U.S. Congressmen visit Camp Pendleton [Image 3 of 4]

    Secretary of Energy and U.S. Congressmen visit Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Cortez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, meets with Jennifer Granholm, the U.S. Secretary of Energy, during an installation visit at the Base Housing Office on MCB Camp Pendleton, California, June 9, 2023. The visit includes a tour of local public private housing on Camp Pendleton and discussion concerning installation energy resilience initiatives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew Cortez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 18:53
    Photo ID: 7856020
    VIRIN: 230609-M-DB029-0020
    Resolution: 4502x3001
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Energy and U.S. Congressmen visit Camp Pendleton [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Andrew Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary of Energy and U.S. Congressmen visit Camp Pendleton
    Secretary of Energy and U.S. Congressmen visit Camp Pendleton
    Secretary of Energy and U.S. Congressmen visit Camp Pendleton
    Secretary of Energy and U.S. Congressmen visit Camp Pendleton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Energy
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Renewable Energy
    Marines
    U.S. Congressman
    Department of Energy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT