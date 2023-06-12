Jennifer Granholm, the secretary of energy with the U.S. Department of Energy, and Mike Levin, U.S. Congressman, listens to Camp Pendleton leaders during an installation visit at the Base Housing Office on MCB Camp Pendleton, California, June 9, 2023. The visit includes a tour of local public private housing on Camp Pendleton and discussion concerning installation energy resilience initiatives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew Cortez)

Date Taken: 06.09.2023
Secretary of Energy and U.S. Congressmen visit Camp Pendleton