Fuerzas Comando 23 Opening Ceremony

Brig. Gen. Peter Huntley, Special Operations Command South commanding general speaks with members of the 7th Special Forces Group after the opening ceremony at the parade ground for Fuerzas Comando, DR Fuerzas First Brigade, Santo Domingo, June 12, 2023. Twenty two countries will compete in Fuerzas Comando (FC23), a Special Operations Forces (SOF) skills competition, to earn the title of the country with "the best special operations in the Americas" between June 12-21. FC23 supports U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the western hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)

