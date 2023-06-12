Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VNG 29th AG flyover [Image 23 of 27]

    VNG 29th AG flyover

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish 

    192nd Wing

    Lt. Col. Peter "Sly" Liggieri, 149th Fighter Squadron director of operations, and Airman 1st Class Darvell Guest, 192nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prepare for a flyover June 3, 2023, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Two F-22 Raptors flew over the Virginia National Guard change of command ceremony in Richmond for the 29th Adjutant General of Virginia, Maj. Gen. James W. Ring. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 17:07
    Photo ID: 7855888
    VIRIN: 230603-Z-ME883-1097
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 8.6 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    flyover
    ANG
    Virginia Air National Guard
    VaANG
    192nd Wing
    29th Adjutant General of Virginia

