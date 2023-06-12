Lt. Col. Lawrence "Mongo" Dietrich, 149th Fighter Squadron commander, prepares for a flyover June 3, 2023, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Two F-22 Raptors flew over the Virginia National Guard change of command ceremony in Richmond for the 29th Adjutant General of Virginia, Maj. Gen. James W. Ring. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 17:08 Photo ID: 7855879 VIRIN: 230603-Z-ME883-1064 Resolution: 7652x5101 Size: 9.53 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VNG 29th AG flyover [Image 27 of 27], by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.