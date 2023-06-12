56th Fighter Wing leadership awaits the arrival of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Jan. 19, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Harris took time to talk with Airmen about their time in service before departing Luke AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 14:07 Photo ID: 7855133 VIRIN: 230119-F-RL243-1038 Resolution: 5833x3646 Size: 601.83 KB Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VPOTUS Visits Luke AFB, by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.