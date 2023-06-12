Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VPOTUS Visits Luke AFB

    VPOTUS Visits Luke AFB

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    56th Fighter Wing leadership awaits the arrival of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Jan. 19, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Harris took time to talk with Airmen about their time in service before departing Luke AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Force
    AETC

