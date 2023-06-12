Team Seymour celebrates diversity, inclusion during Pride Month Walk

Service members and their families celebrate Pride month by taking part in a 2-mile walk at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 7, 2023. During Pride Month, the Department of Defense honors the service, commitment and sacrifice of members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) community. Events like this promote diversity and inclusion and is a way Team Seymour helps support Airmen and their families.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

