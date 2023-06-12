Team Seymour celebrates diversity, inclusion during Pride Month Walk

Service members and their families read a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) fact poster during a Pride Month 2-mile walk held to celebrate Pride Month at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 7, 2023. During Pride Month, the Department of Defense honors the service, commitment and sacrifice of the LGBTQ+. Events like this promote diversity and inclusion and is a way Team Seymour helps support Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

