Service members and their families read a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) fact poster during a Pride Month 2-mile walk held to celebrate Pride Month at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 7, 2023. During Pride Month, the Department of Defense honors the service, commitment and sacrifice of the LGBTQ+. Events like this promote diversity and inclusion and is a way Team Seymour helps support Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2023 14:01
|Photo ID:
|7855126
|VIRIN:
|230607-F-RS022-1045
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Seymour celebrates diversity, inclusion during Pride Month Walk [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
