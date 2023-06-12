Members of the base community pose for a photo during a Pride Month 2-mile walk at Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, June 7, 2023. Currently 6.1% of the military service members identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+). Events like this promote diversity and inclusion and is a way Team Seymour helps support Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 14:01 Photo ID: 7855125 VIRIN: 230607-F-RS022-1039 Resolution: 4185x2784 Size: 1.31 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Seymour celebrates diversity, inclusion during Pride Month Walk [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.