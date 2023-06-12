Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Seymour celebrates diversity, inclusion during Pride Month Walk [Image 2 of 5]

    Team Seymour celebrates diversity, inclusion during Pride Month Walk

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Members of the base community pose for a photo during a Pride Month 2-mile walk at Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, June 7, 2023. Currently 6.1% of the military service members identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+). Events like this promote diversity and inclusion and is a way Team Seymour helps support Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

