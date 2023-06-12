Team Seymour celebrates diversity, inclusion during Pride Month Walk

Members of the base community pose for a photo during a Pride Month 2-mile walk at Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, June 7, 2023. Currently 6.1% of the military service members identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+). Events like this promote diversity and inclusion and is a way Team Seymour helps support Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
