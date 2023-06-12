Team Seymour celebrates diversity, inclusion during Pride Month Walk

A 2-mile walk is held to celebrate Pride Month at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 7, 2023. United States military installations around the world have participated in events celebrating the diversity of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) service members who serve the armed forces. Events like this promote diversity and inclusion and is a way Team Seymour helps support Airmen and their families.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

