    Team Seymour celebrates diversity, inclusion during Pride Month Walk [Image 1 of 5]

    Team Seymour celebrates diversity, inclusion during Pride Month Walk

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    A 2-mile walk is held to celebrate Pride Month at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 7, 2023. United States military installations around the world have participated in events celebrating the diversity of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) service members who serve the armed forces. Events like this promote diversity and inclusion and is a way Team Seymour helps support Airmen and their families.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    Pride Month

