    Military Police - a meeting of minds and leadership

    HANNOVER, GERMANY

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Dante Brown 

    200th Military Police Command

    Multinational military police leadership came to Hannover, Germany on June 6, 2023 to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the Feldjaeger, the German Bundeswehr’s Military Police Command. Pictured (foreground from left to right) are Brig. Gen. Vance Kuhner, deputy commanding general of the 200th Military Police Command, and Maj. Gen. Andre Bodemann, the commander of the Bundeswehr Homeland Defence Command. The 200th Military Police Command was in Germany also for the Defender Europe 23 exercise. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Dante Orlando Brown)

