    Ft. Bliss school welcomes Texas Counterdrug to Career Day [Image 3 of 3]

    Ft. Bliss school welcomes Texas Counterdrug to Career Day

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force

    On March 23, 2023, a Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force Drug Demand Reduction Outreach Task Force Member (TFM) in partnership with local coalition Aliviane Prevention Resource Center Region 10 presented on the dangers of vaping nicotine and THC that can negatively affect the health and development of growing bodies. Texas Counterdrug seeks to impress upon Texas youth how making a poor choice to experiment with any illegal substances can ruin their chances of achieving their dream careers The TFM spoke on being part of the Texas National Guard and the opportunities it presents. (Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force Courtesy Photo)

