JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Al Crane (left) shakes the hand of retired U.S. Army Cpl. William Capehart during his 100th birthday party, at Old Dominion Rehabilitation and Nursing, Virginia, May 27, 2023. From one veteran to another, they thanked each other for their service to our country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 12:27 Photo ID: 7854874 VIRIN: 230527-F-QI804-1351 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 13.75 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celebrating the Greatest Generation [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.