JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Al Crane (left) shakes the hand of retired U.S. Army Cpl. William Capehart during his 100th birthday party, at Old Dominion Rehabilitation and Nursing, Virginia, May 27, 2023. From one veteran to another, they thanked each other for their service to our country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2023 12:27
|Photo ID:
|7854874
|VIRIN:
|230527-F-QI804-1351
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.75 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Celebrating the Greatest Generation [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
