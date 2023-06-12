Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating the Greatest Generation [Image 6 of 6]

    Celebrating the Greatest Generation

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Al Crane (left) shakes the hand of retired U.S. Army Cpl. William Capehart during his 100th birthday party, at Old Dominion Rehabilitation and Nursing, Virginia, May 27, 2023. From one veteran to another, they thanked each other for their service to our country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 12:27
    VIRIN: 230527-F-QI804-1351
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Veteran
    Langley
    100
    World War II
    Army
    JBLE

