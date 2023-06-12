Celebrating the Greatest Generation

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Retired U.S. Army Cpl. William Capehart listens as his daughter-in-laws read from many birthday cards sent to him from family and friends during his 100th birthday, at Old Dominion Rehabilitation and Nursing, Virginia, May 27, 2023. Capehart served as a truck driver with the 344 1st Quarter Master division during WWII and for 32 years at Langley Air Force Base as a civilian, dedicating his life to the service of his country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

