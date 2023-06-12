Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon execute their drill sequence during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 9, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Gen. David H. Berger, the 38th Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, and the guests of honor were Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations of the U.S. Space Force, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Admiral Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, and Gen. James C. McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark A. Morales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 11:17 Photo ID: 7854624 VIRIN: 230609-M-KC226-1129 Resolution: 6830x5464 Size: 4.25 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Precision and Discipline [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.