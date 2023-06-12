Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Precision and Discipline [Image 8 of 19]

    Precision and Discipline

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with “The Commadant’s Own” Drum & Bugle Corps, march down the parade deck during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 9, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Gen. David H. Berger, the 38th Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, and the guests of honor were Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations of the U.S. Space Force, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Admiral Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, and Gen. James C. McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark A. Morales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 11:17
    Photo ID: 7854620
    VIRIN: 230609-M-KC226-1071
    Resolution: 6830x5464
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Precision and Discipline [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Precision and Discipline
    Precision and Discipline
    Precision and Discipline
    Precision and Discipline
    Precision and Discipline
    Precision and Discipline
    Precision and Discipline
    Precision and Discipline
    Precision and Discipline
    Precision and Discipline
    Precision and Discipline
    Precision and Discipline
    Precision and Discipline
    Precision and Discipline
    Precision and Discipline
    Precision and Discipline
    Precision and Discipline
    Precision and Discipline
    Precision and Discipline

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT