    Brazilian Ministry of Justice Delegation Visits the IADC [Image 47 of 52]

    Brazilian Ministry of Justice Delegation Visits the IADC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomed Antonio Pereira Duarte, General Attorney of Military Justice, Edmar Jorge de Almeida, Deputy General Attorney of Military Justice, Naila Nassif Palma, Military Prosecutor and Jorge Augusto Caetano de Farias, Military Prosecutor from the Brazilian Ministry of Justice for a visit to the IADC Campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., May 22, 2023. During the visit, the distinguished guests conducted an office call with IADC Leadership, received an institutional brief and concluded the visit with a tour of the campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 09:43
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    interoperability
    Ministry of Justice
    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    Brazil
    IADC

