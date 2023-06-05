Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomed Antonio Pereira Duarte, General Attorney of Military Justice, Edmar Jorge de Almeida, Deputy General Attorney of Military Justice, Naila Nassif Palma, Military Prosecutor and Jorge Augusto Caetano de Farias, Military Prosecutor from the Brazilian Ministry of Justice for a visit to the IADC Campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., May 22, 2023. During the visit, the distinguished guests conducted an office call with IADC Leadership, received an institutional brief and concluded the visit with a tour of the campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 09:43 Photo ID: 7854197 VIRIN: 230522-F-VO743-1041 Resolution: 5452x3065 Size: 1.36 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brazilian Ministry of Justice Delegation Visits the IADC [Image 52 of 52], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.