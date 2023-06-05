Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army veterinarians assist at the Kuwait Military Equestrian Range, June 2023 [Image 4 of 5]

    Army veterinarians assist at the Kuwait Military Equestrian Range, June 2023

    KUWAIT

    06.07.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    U.S. Army Central veterinarians, Cpt. Adam Byrd, 3rd Medical Brigade, and Cpt. Jeff Helfrich, Area Support Group - Kuwait, inspect a mare's hoofs at the Military Sports Federation's Equestrian Range, Kuwait, Jun. 7, 2023.

    This work, Army veterinarians assist at the Kuwait Military Equestrian Range, June 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Animals
    Horses
    Kuwait
    Partnership
    Army
    ARCENT

