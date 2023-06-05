U.S. Army Central veterinarians, Cpt. Adam Byrd, 3rd Medical Brigade, and Cpt. Jeff Helfrich, Area Support Group - Kuwait, inspect a mare's hoofs at the Military Sports Federation's Equestrian Range, Kuwait, Jun. 7, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2023 08:12
|Photo ID:
|7853892
|VIRIN:
|230607-A-FM739-839
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army veterinarians assist at the Kuwait Military Equestrian Range, June 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT