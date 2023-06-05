Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuels [Image 5 of 6]

    Fuels

    NORTH SEA

    06.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Cesline Anselm, from Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands, assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, operates the fuel console in the JP-5 pump room, June 11, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tristan Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 07:44
    Photo ID: 7853887
    VIRIN: 230611-N-EV695-1126
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuels [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Photography
    Strength
    Jets
    Norway
    Workforce
    Military

