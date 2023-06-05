Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) Airman Daniel Sanchez, from Austin, Texas, assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, adjusts the fuel distribution knobs in the JP-5 pump room, June 11, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tristan Richardson)

