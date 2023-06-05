Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety at the Tip of the Spear – USACE Transatlantic Division highlights Safety program across the CENTCOM AOR

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division

    Melanie Barajas, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division Safety and Occupational Health chief (center), Kalyn Chism, Transatlantic Expeditionary District Safety and Occupational Health chief (left), and Michael Lowery, Expeditionary District construction control representative (right), walk a project site at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 26.

