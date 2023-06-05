Romania's 20th Infantry Battalion participates in Saber Guardian 23

Service members assigned to Romania’s 20th Infantry Battalion “Black Scorpions” prepare to board U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawks and a CH-47 Chinook helicopter June 6, 2023, in Fetesti, Romania to participate in an air assault mission for Saber Guardian 23, which is the third of three linked exercises that make up DEFENDER 23.



DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners.



Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach.



DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States.

