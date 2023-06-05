Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Deck 5k Run [Image 1 of 3]

    Flight Deck 5k Run

    NORTH SEA

    06.10.2023

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors, assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), prepare for a 5k run on the flight deck, June 11, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

