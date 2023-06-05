U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), meets with Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, on Jun. 8, 2023. SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samantha Powers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 05:35 Photo ID: 7853785 VIRIN: 230608-A-SP019-001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.61 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SETAF-AF CG meets with Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, by PFC Samantha Powers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.