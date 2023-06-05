Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF CG meets with Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Samantha Powers 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), meets with Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, on Jun. 8, 2023. SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samantha Powers)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 05:35
    Photo ID: 7853785
    VIRIN: 230608-A-SP019-001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.61 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF-AF CG meets with Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, by PFC Samantha Powers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Communications
    US Army Corps of Engineers
    CommunityRelations
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    BeAllYouCanBe

