U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), meets with Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, on Jun. 8, 2023. SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samantha Powers)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2023 05:35
|Photo ID:
|7853785
|VIRIN:
|230608-A-SP019-001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.61 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|8
This work, SETAF-AF CG meets with Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, by PFC Samantha Powers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT