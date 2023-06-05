Flight Operations

An E/A-18G Growler, attached to the "Gray Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, approaches the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, June 10, 2023. VAQ 142 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

Date Taken: 06.10.2023 Location: NORTH SEA