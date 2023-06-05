Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS MANCHESTER CONDUCTS CHANNEL TRANSIT FOR KOMODO 2023 [Image 5 of 5]

    USS MANCHESTER CONDUCTS CHANNEL TRANSIT FOR KOMODO 2023

    MAKASSAR, INDONESIA

    06.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    MAKASSAR, Indonesia (June 8, 2023) – Cmdr. Collen Moore (right), commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14), and Cmdr. Matthew Yokeley, executive officer of the ship, hail farewell to an Indonesian ship during the farewell formation marking the end of Multination Naval Exercise Komodo 2023 (MNEK 23). MNEK 2023 is a military exercise held by Indonesia to establish cooperation in the region, especially in carrying out disaster management and humanitarian assistance operations. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 04:58
    Photo ID: 7853776
    VIRIN: 230608-N-FD567-1497
    Resolution: 4760x3400
    Size: 822.2 KB
    Location: MAKASSAR, ID 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 8

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    LCS
    DESRON 7
    USS Manchester
    Makassar

