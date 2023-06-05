Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS MANCHESTER CONDUCTS CHANNEL TRANSIT FOR MNEK’23 OFF THE COAST OF MAKSAAR, INDONESIA [Image 2 of 5]

    USS MANCHESTER CONDUCTS CHANNEL TRANSIT FOR MNEK’23 OFF THE COAST OF MAKSAAR, INDONESIA

    MAKASSAR, INDONESIA

    06.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    MAKASSAR, Indonesia (June 8, 2023) – Sailors, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14), navigate the ship during Multination Naval Exercise Komodo (MNEK) 2023. MNEK 2023 is a military exercise held by Indonesia to establish cooperation in the region, especially in carrying out disaster management and humanitarian assistance operations. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 04:58
    Photo ID: 7853772
    VIRIN: 230608-N-FD567-1145
    Resolution: 4480x3200
    Size: 931.45 KB
    Location: MAKASSAR, ID 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    This work, USS MANCHESTER CONDUCTS CHANNEL TRANSIT FOR MNEK’23 OFF THE COAST OF MAKSAAR, INDONESIA [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    LCS
    DESRON 7
    USS Manchester
    Makassar

