MAKASSAR, Indonesia (June 8, 2023) – USS Manchester (LCS 14) participates in the Multinational Naval Exercise Komodo (MNEK) 2023 Channel Transit. MNEK 2023 is a military exercise held by Indonesia to establish cooperation in the region, especially in carrying out disaster management and humanitarian assistance operations. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 04:58 Photo ID: 7853771 VIRIN: 230608-N-FD567-1212 Resolution: 3812x2723 Size: 748.19 KB Location: MAKASSAR, ID Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS MANCHESTER CONDUCTS CHANNEL TRANSIT FOR KOMODO 2023 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.