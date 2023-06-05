Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shinka 23| HMLA 169 and MWSS 172 Conduct Cold Refuel [Image 4 of 4]

    Shinka 23| HMLA 169 and MWSS 172 Conduct Cold Refuel

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Charles Copeland, left, a helicopter maintainer with Marine Wing Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, and Cpl. Ashley Dickert, a bulk fuel specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172, fill out receipts after refueling a UH-1Y Venom helicopter during Shinka 23 at Camp Fuji, Japan, June 12, 2023. 1st Marine Aircraft Wing is supporting 3d Marine Division’s execution of Shinka 23 by providing combat assault transport and aerial escort, aerial delivery operations, and simulated close air support. Shinka 23 is a company-level force-on-force exercise, split into two week-long realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    TAGS

    usmc
    Camp Fuji
    1st MAW
    HMLA 169
    MWSS 172

