Shinka 23| HMLA 169 and MWSS 172 Conduct Cold Refuel

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169 and Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, refuel a UH-1Y Venom helicopter during Shinka 23 at Camp Fuji, Japan, June 12, 2023. 1st Marine Aircraft Wing is supporting 3d Marine Division’s execution of Shinka 23 by providing combat assault transport and aerial escort, aerial delivery operations, and simulated close air support. Shinka 23 is a company-level force-on-force exercise, split into two week-long realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

