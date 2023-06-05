Shinka 23| HMLA 169 and MWSS 172 Conduct Cold Refuel

A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 36, is staged on the flight line during Shinka 23 at Camp Fuji, Japan, June 12, 2023. 1st Marine Aircraft Wing is supporting 3rd Marine Division’s execution of Shinka 23 by providing combat assault transport and aerial escort, aerial delivery operations, and simulated close air support. Shinka 23 is a company-level force-on-force exercise, split into two week-long realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)

