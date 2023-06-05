Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shinka 23| HMLA 169 and MWSS 172 Conduct Cold Refuel [Image 1 of 4]

    Shinka 23| HMLA 169 and MWSS 172 Conduct Cold Refuel

    JAPAN

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 36, is staged on the flight line during Shinka 23 at Camp Fuji, Japan, June 12, 2023. 1st Marine Aircraft Wing is supporting 3rd Marine Division’s execution of Shinka 23 by providing combat assault transport and aerial escort, aerial delivery operations, and simulated close air support. Shinka 23 is a company-level force-on-force exercise, split into two week-long realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 04:33
    Photo ID: 7853761
    VIRIN: 230612-M-WV648-1039
    Resolution: 5323x3549
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shinka 23| HMLA 169 and MWSS 172 Conduct Cold Refuel [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Emily Weiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shinka 23| HMLA 169 and MWSS 172 Conduct Cold Refuel
    Shinka 23| HMLA 169 and MWSS 172 Conduct Cold Refuel
    Shinka 23| HMLA 169 and MWSS 172 Conduct Cold Refuel
    Shinka 23| HMLA 169 and MWSS 172 Conduct Cold Refuel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    HMLA 169
    1MAW
    MWSS 172
    Cold Refuel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT