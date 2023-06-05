4-part ceremony equips 406 AEW to continue 435 AEW legacy

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Chambers, 406th Air Air Expeditionary Wing commander, right, assumes command of the 406th AEW from Maj. Gen. Derek France, 3rd Air Force commander, left, during a wing activation ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 9, 2023. The activation was part of a larger ceremony including the deactivation of the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing, assumption of command of the 406th AEW and change of command of the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

