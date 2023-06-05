4-part ceremony equips 406 AEW to continue 435 AEW legacy

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, 3rd Air Force commander, left, and Col. Bryan Callahan, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, right, roll and sheath the 435th AEW wing flag during a wing deactivation ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 9, 2023. The deactivation was part of a larger ceremony including the activation of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, assumption of command of the 406th AEW and change of command of the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

