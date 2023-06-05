Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-part ceremony equips 406 AEW to continue 435 AEW legacy [Image 3 of 6]

    4-part ceremony equips 406 AEW to continue 435 AEW legacy

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, 3rd Air Force commander, left, and Col. Bryan Callahan, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, right, roll and sheath the 435th AEW wing flag during a wing deactivation ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 9, 2023. The deactivation was part of a larger ceremony including the activation of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, assumption of command of the 406th AEW and change of command of the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 04:19
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    435th AEW
    wing activation
    406th AEW
    wing deactivation

