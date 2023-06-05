220502-N-FN963-479 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (May 2, 2022) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar, a New York City native, and the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Color Guard present the colors during a ceremony held onboard the installation May 2, 2022. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Richard L.J. Gourley)

