Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAF Atsugi Color Guard

    NAF Atsugi Color Guard

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Gourley 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220502-N-FN963-479 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (May 2, 2022) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar, a New York City native, and the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Color Guard present the colors during a ceremony held onboard the installation May 2, 2022. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Richard L.J. Gourley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 03:13
    Photo ID: 7853715
    VIRIN: 220502-N-FN963-479
    Resolution: 4969x3547
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Hometown: QUEENS, NY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Atsugi Color Guard, by PO1 Richard Gourley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Color Guard
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    USN
    CNRJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT