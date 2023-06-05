U.S. Airmen assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard offload a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Lechfeld Air Base, Germany in preparation for exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23), June 6, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 02:43 Photo ID: 7853702 VIRIN: 230606-Z-VT588-2140 Resolution: 7881x5254 Size: 5.24 MB Location: BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 124th Arrives for Exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.