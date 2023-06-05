U.S. Airmen assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard arrive at Lechfeld Air Base, Germany in preparation for exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23), June 6, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2023 02:43
|Photo ID:
|7853701
|VIRIN:
|230606-Z-VT588-2136
|Resolution:
|7646x5097
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 124th Arrives for Exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
