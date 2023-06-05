Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    124th Arrives for Exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 1 of 7]

    124th Arrives for Exercise Air Defender 2023

    BY, GERMANY

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard taxis into Lechfeld Air Base, Germany in preparation for exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23), June 6, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 02:43
    Photo ID: 7853700
    VIRIN: 230606-Z-VT588-2052
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.96 MB
    Location: BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th Arrives for Exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    124th Arrives for Exercise Air Defender 2023
    124th Arrives for Exercise Air Defender 2023
    124th Arrives for Exercise Air Defender 2023
    124th Arrives for Exercise Air Defender 2023
    124th Arrives for Exercise Air Defender 2023
    124th Arrives for Exercise Air Defender
    124th Arrives for Exercise Air Defender 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    germany
    c-130
    national guard
    idaho national guard
    air defender
    ad23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT