USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

230610-N-LK647-1066 NORTH SEA (June 9, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Kyle Lewis, left, and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Toby Forbes, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), shoot a shot line to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE-13) as the two ships conduct a replenishment-at-sea, June 10, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

