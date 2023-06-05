USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

230610-N-LK647-1117 NORTH SEA (June 9, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Nicholas Morgan, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), stands as on-scene safety at the ship’s cargo sliding pad eye as the ship conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE-13) June 10, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

