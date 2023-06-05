USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

230610-N-LK647-1071 NORTH SEA (June 9, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Jaden Tulloch, left, and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Toby Forbes, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), set up the phone-and-distance line on the forecastle as the ship conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE-13) June 10, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

