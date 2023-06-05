A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing, California National Guard, taxis into Lechfeld Air Base, Germany in preparation for exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23), June 7, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 02:37 Photo ID: 7853674 VIRIN: 230607-Z-VT588-1004 Resolution: 8127x5418 Size: 4.81 MB Location: BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 124th Fighter Wing Arrives in Germany for Air Defender 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.