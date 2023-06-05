U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael Day Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

SINGAPORE (June 12, 2023) U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael H. Day, Commander, Fourteenth Coast Guard District, left, tours the Joint Logistics Operations Center (JLOC) with host, Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), June 12. COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)
