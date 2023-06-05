Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael Day Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael Day Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

    SINGAPORE

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jomark Almazan 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (June 12, 2023) U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael H. Day, Commander, Fourteenth Coast Guard District, left, meets with Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), June 12. COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 01:46
    Photo ID: 7853597
    VIRIN: 230612-N-DB724-1011
    Resolution: 6351x4234
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael Day Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael Day Visits COMLOG WESTPAC
    U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael Day Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Coast Guard
    US Navy
    COMLOG WESTPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT